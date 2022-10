Traffic was diverted while emergency services dealt with the scene. Photo / Leanne Warr

Traffic was diverted while emergency services dealt with the scene. Photo / Leanne Warr

Police are investigating after a pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a truck in Dannevirke.

Emergency services were called to the scene on SH2 near the intersection of Robertshawe Cres in the Tararua town just after midday.

One person was taken to in an ambulance with serious injuries.

Traffic was diverted and the highway was expected to be closed for at least two hours.