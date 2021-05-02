Pedestrian hit by vehicle, State Highway 2 closed near Ōpōtiki

The incident was reported to police at 4.53am. Photo / File

The incident was reported to police at 4.53am. Photo / File

‌

State Highway 2 is closed between Ōpōtiki and Waioeka Gorge after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.

A police spokeswoman said the incident, about 6km south of Ōpōtiki, was reported at 4.53am.

The road is closed and the Serious Crash Unit has been advised, she said.

A statement from the New Zealand Transport Agency said due to a serious crash SH2 between Ōpōtiki and Waioeka Gorge was likely to remain closed "for some time" this morning as police performed a serious crash investigation.

"No detour route in the local area is available," the statement said.

"Delay your journey or consider using SH35 or SH5 as alternative routes between Gisborne and Bay of Plenty."

More to come.