Pedestrian hit by car and killed in Hawkes Bay

A person has died after being hit by a car in Hawkes Bay early this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene at about 2am.

The person was hit on Taihape Rd near the intersection Korokipo Rd - about 41km from Hastings.

Inspector Marty Parker said the road has been closed near the intersection until further notice, no diversions are able to be put in place.

Inquries into the circumstances of the incident are now underway

No other details are available at this stage.