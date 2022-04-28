Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. Photo / 123rf

A man has died following an early morning incident in central Auckland last weekend.

At 2.35am last Sunday, a man was hit by a vehicle near the intersection of Customs St East and Commerce St.

A police spokesperson said the pedestrian was critically injured.

The vehicle involved left the scene following the incident but was later located by police.

"Sadly the pedestrian died in Auckland City Hospital yesterday.

"Our thoughts are with the man's family at this difficult time."

The spokesperson said police were continuing to investigate the circumstances around the incident.

The driver of the vehicle was being spoken to as part of the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information, or who may have witnessed the incident, and can assist Police is asked to contact 105 quoting the file number 220424/0296.