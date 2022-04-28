Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Covid-19 editorial: Managed isolation and quarantine lottery was stacked against too many

3 minutes to read
Our limited managed isolation facilities were soon overwhelmed as New Zealanders urgently tried to find passage home. Photo / Michael Craig, File

Our limited managed isolation facilities were soon overwhelmed as New Zealanders urgently tried to find passage home. Photo / Michael Craig, File

NZ Herald

EDITORIAL

In a damning indictment of the way New Zealand people were treated, the High Court has deemed the managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) virtual lobby system "not demonstrably justified in a free and democratic

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.