Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Editorial: XE is another virus factor to watch that NZ didn't need

3 minutes to read
Keeping up to date with Covid vaccine shots is important against Omicron. Photo / Michael Craig

Keeping up to date with Covid vaccine shots is important against Omicron. Photo / Michael Craig

NZ Herald

The Anzac weekend news that another member of the Omicron virus family had arrived in New Zealand suggests the Covid-19 cloud will hang around here for months yet.

XE, a hybrid of Omicron BA.1 and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.