Police Minister weighs in on recent ram raids while National call for policy change. Video / NZ Herald

One of Auckland's biggest and most popular shopping malls is the latest retail location to have been hit in a string of offending across Auckland by thieves.

Police are investigating after offenders attempted to burgle the Sylvia Park shopping complex about 3.20am today.

They smashed a glass door and entered the complex in an effort to steal jewellery.

"Inside they attempted to enter a jewellery store, but security measures in place have prevented these offenders in doing so," said a police spokesperson.

The offenders then fled the area in a vehicle.

"Our inquiries are ongoing into the incident including reviewing CCTV footage."

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Police on 105 quoting the reference number P050388536.

Sylvia Park, which opened to the public in 2006, has been developed into New Zealand's largest shopping mall, by size. The shopping centre is adjacent to two major interchanges of the Auckland Southern Motorway – the South Eastern Highway and Mt Wellington Highway.

The attempted robbery comes as cars were driven through Ormiston Town Centre shopping centre during a daring ram raid on Tuesday morning.

Police said numerous offenders entered three stores in the Flat Bush complex about 1.10am, taking a number of electronic items and clothing.

"The offenders' behaviour and manner of driving endangered security and cleaning staff working in the retail complex at the time," said a spokesperson.

The group fled in two of the stolen vehicles.

Shattered glass and twisted metal were left behind. Noel Leeming was one of those targeted.

The shopping precinct says they're concerned about the increase in incidents around Auckland.

Speaking to the Herald, a centre management spokesperson said they will increase security measures.

"The Centre owners are concerned about the increase in incidents across Auckland and are increasing security measures.

"We are working with police who are making inquiries into the incident."