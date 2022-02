Police on Dixon St in Wellington where a pedestrian died in the early hours of this morning. Photo / George Heard

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in Wellington city.

The crash took place on Dixon St in Te Aro at about 3.30am.

The pedestrian died at the scene, police said.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is now underway, police said.

Dixon St, between Taranaki St and Cuba St, remains closed while a scene examination takes place.