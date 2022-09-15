Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Auckland

The pedestrian who was critically injured after being hit by a car in Botany, Auckland, has now died, police have confirmed. Photo / NZME

The pedestrian who was critically injured after being hit by a car in Botany, Auckland, has now died, police have confirmed.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Cascades and Botany Rds at around 12.25 pm on September 10.

A police spokesperson confirmed the woman died in Auckland City Hospital last night with family by her side.

The Police investigation into the circumstances of the incident remains ongoing.

Detective senior sergeant Natalie Nelson, Counties Manukau East CIB, said police would still like to hear from anyone travelling along Botany Rd between 12.25pm and 12.40pm on Saturday September 10, near the intersections with Cascades Rd and Millhouse Drive.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has dashcam footage, is asked to contact Police via their 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using "Update My Report".