Pedestrian dead after serious crash involving truck in Canterbury

One person has been seriously injured after a crash involving a truck and a pedestrian in Canterbury.
Emergency services were called to the crash on State Highway 8 at the intersection with Cleland Rd near Cave in Timaru at about 9.30am on Thursday.
A police spokesperson said the pedestrian has died and the truck driver is uninjured.
An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is underway.
SH8 is closed until further notice at the intersection of Cleland Rd.
Members of the public are advised to avoid the area if possible.