Child critically injured following crash in Christchurch

Emergency services at the scene of a crash on Owens Terrace, Christchurch. Photo / George Heard

A child has been taken to hospital with critical injuries after they were struck by a car in Christchurch.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to the collision between a car and a pedestrian on Owens Terrace, Sockburn, at 3.15pm.

“One person is reported to be injured. Motorists are asked to avoid the area while emergency services respond.”

The Herald understands the victim is a child.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said one person was taken to Christchurch hospital in a critical condition.