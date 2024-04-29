Comedian Ben Hurley and Labour list MP Jan Tinetti have added their voices to the call for a rainbow crossing to be painted in Tauranga’s CBD, saying the artwork represents “so much more” than “lines on the ground”.

A rainbow pedestrian crossing signals inclusivity future generations could build upon, they say.

Tinetti and Hurley joined local Rainbow community advocate Gordy Lockhart in presenting a petition to Tauranga City Council calling for the crossing to be installed and featured as part of the city’s Te Manawataki o Te Papa civic precinct revamp.

Earlier this month, the Bay of Plenty Times revealed Lockhart had spent six years campaigning for the council to support a rainbow crossing and was now taking his fight public with a petition.

Rainbow community advocate Gordy Lockhart, Labour list MP and former Minister of Education Jan Tinetti and comedian Ben Hurley tell Tauranga City Council why they believe it should install a rainbow crossing in the CBD. Photo / Alex Cairns

Pedestrian crossings depicting a rainbow flag can be found internationally and in New Zealand, including in Auckland, Gisborne, Wellington and New Plymouth.

The rainbow flag was a global symbol of LGBTI pride. In recent weeks, rainbow crossings in Gisborne and Auckland have been painted over with white paint, resulting in arrests and charges of alleged vandalism.

As of 10am today, the petition had 902 signatures.

Hurley, a familiar face on Kiwi TV from his work on shows such as 7Days who lives near Tauranga, told the council meeting humanity had progressed for the better since ancient times and a rainbow crossing could be a visual celebration of that.

“A rainbow pedestrian crossing can be a monument or testament of the age of inclusivity that future generations can build upon,” Hurley said.

“Yes, it’s lines on the ground – but it’s so much more than that. It carries a practical use and it can honour the present.”

Tinetti, who was Education Minister in the previous government, referred to her time as principal at Tauranga’s Merivale School and her dealings with a struggling young student.

That same student came to Tinetti recently, having grown into an adult and transitioned to a woman.

Gordy Lockhart, Ben Hurley and Jan Tinetti pictured after speaking at a council meeting in favour of establishing a rainbow crossing in Tauranga. Photo / Alex Cairns

Tinetti said the former student recently came to her and thanked her for “seeing me [and] … having my back”.

Tinetti said Tauranga as a city could do likewise and “stand up strong” to see and support its Rainbow community.

“It’s not just something some people will call ‘woke’ or ‘virtue signalling’. This is something that can make a difference to a community,” she said.

After the meeting, Tinetti told the Bay of Plenty Times Tauranga should support the rainbow community “more than just once a year”.

Gisborne’s rainbow pedestrian crossing has been restored. Photo / File

“When we celebrate Pride Week, we recognise we support. We stand alongside our Rainbow community 100 per cent of the time, and that’s the city that I want to live in and be part of.

“And that’s what I think Tauranga can be.”

Tinetti said a rainbow crossing sent a “really strong signal” of acceptance and support, especially in a time of international culture wars targeting the community.

Asked what his response was to the suggestion the money could be better spent elsewhere, Lockhart told the Bay of Plenty Times “ultimately, we could always make that point”.

Karangahape Rd's Progress Pride Flag rainbow crossing, just outside St Kevin's Arcade. Photo / John Nottage

“The idea that we are all wonderful human beings together and that we should celebrate our differences is something that is very, very important in society.”

In comments on the online petition, respondents gave reasons they believed a rainbow crossing should be established.

Stacey Hogg wrote: “Because it’s important for the city to show that we think the LGBT+ community belongs here in Tauranga.”

Sharon Wall wrote: “It’s important for representation within society, the more normalisation and acceptance through regular everyday things, the safer it can become to be true to yourself as part of the rainbow community.”

Former Bay of Plenty-based list MP Angie Warren-Clark wrote: “I want people to feel welcomed and included in our community. And those crossing [sic] look amazing too!”

Council staff would write report on the matter that was expected to be presented at the May 20 council meeting.

Previously asked by the Bay of Plenty Times why Tauranga did not have a rainbow crossing, the council said it would “consider all petitions thoroughly and in accordance with standing orders.

“However, rainbow pedestrian crossings have been explored before and not pursued. We are open to looking at other ways to celebrate diversity in our city and welcome any ideas.”

Kiri Gillespie is an assistant news director and a senior journalist for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post, specialising in local politics and city issues. She was a finalist for the Voyager Media Awards Regional Journalist of the Year in 2021.