Pedestrian critically injured after being struck by car in downtown Auckland

A pedestrian suffered critical injuries when they were struck by a vehicle on Victoria St West (above) overnight. Image / Google

A pedestrian is in hospital after being critically injured when they were struck by a car in downtown Auckland overnight.

Emergency services were called to the bottom of Victoria St West, near Victoria Park, shortly before 2am after reports that a car had hit a pedestrian.

Police confirmed the victim suffered critical injuries and was taken to hospital - understood to be Auckland City Hospital - in an ambulance.

"The circumstances of the crash are being investigated," a spokeswoman said.

The incident came as revellers gathered in downtown Auckland for the usual New Year's Eve celebrations and the countdown to midnight.

Video footage captured after the crash shows police officers searching a red car as another officer speaks to a man nearby.

A cordon was put up at the site and the area was blocked off as emergency services worked at the scene.