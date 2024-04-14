Police work to get to the bottom of tragic Sydney mall stabbings, why a mega tunnel could be built in Wellington and Iran-Israel relations go from bad to worse in the lates.

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle at Matamau, north of Dannevirke.

The incident happened between Okane Rd and Tataramoa Rd around 3.20am on Monday.

The man was unable to be revived and died at the scene.

The road remains closed while the Serious Crash Unit investigates.

Drivers should be aware diversions are in place at Tataramoa Rd and Pirimau Rd and the road is expected to open under stop-go management.

Motorists should expect delays.

MORE TO COME