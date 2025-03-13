She also clarified in a footnote: “I make this observation without indicating any view on the ultimate questions of cause and circumstances of death.”

The minute lists the current interested parties as Philip Polkinghorne, and Pauline Hanna’s siblings Bruce and Tracey Hanna.

Coroner Tetitaha has already received documents from police, and expert reports filed on behalf of Bruce Hanna.

Bruce Hanna with his sister Pauline Hanna.

Polkinghorne, 71, was acquitted in September of murdering his wife Pauline Hanna, after an eight-week trial at Auckland’s High Court.

Hanna, a Counties-Manukau Health procurement executive, 63, was found dead in their Remuera mansion, on Easter Monday, 2021.

On the first day of the trial, the retired eye surgeon pleaded guilty to methamphetamine charges relating to 37.7 grams of the recreational drug seized by police from his Upland Rd Remuera house, and a P pipe found under his bed.

He was sentenced to 150 hours of community service in November.

Philip Polkinghorne pleased guilty to methamphetamine charges on the first day of the murder trial.

In a minute of December 17, 2024, the coroner’s view was that a resumption of the inquiry into Hanna’s death was appropriate.

