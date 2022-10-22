Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Paula Bennett: ‘I went into mum mode’ - the day I broke up a fight

Paula Bennett
By
3 mins to read
A Mount Eden liquor store after a ram raid. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A Mount Eden liquor store after a ram raid. Photo / Hayden Woodward

In January 2009 I broke up a fight between around 30 youths outside Henderson Mall. I don’t think I would do that now.

I had been in my Henderson electorate office. It was still school

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand