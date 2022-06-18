An astrophoto of the Matariki star cluster. Photo / Stephen Chadwick

OPINION

I am really looking forward to Matariki Day. Sure, a day off work is nice – but this feels like more. This is a day I want to recognise, learn more about and celebrate.

I have never felt like that about Waitangi Day, and that's okay. The tensions around Waitangi Day are real and bringing those tensions out and being able to recognise them, understand them and then do something about them in settling Treaty claims is part of our recent history that I am proud of. The violent protests have been completely unacceptable but are not the only reason that I don't look at Waitangi Day as a day to recognise and celebrate New Zealand.

Matariki Day feels, and is different. Matariki is a special occasion in Aotearoa which marks the start of the Māori New Year. Signified by the Matariki cluster of stars reappearing in our night sky, this is a time to reflect on the past year, celebrate the present, and plan for the year ahead. It doesn't come with baggage and disagreement. I am going to treat it like our own "thanksgiving" and be grateful for all that I have and the country I live in. I will also take the opportunity to learn more about Matariki and work on my te reo pronunciation as well. I hope all New Zealanders see it like this and it is not hijacked for something for expressing grievances.

Tensions in New Zealand are getting worse. We are more divided, more them and us than ever before. Whether that is race relations, the divide between rich and poor, city vs urban, landlord vs renter, consumers vs business or whether you live in or out of New Zealand, we are pulling in different directions instead of pulling together. This should deeply worry the Labour Government. This should not be their legacy, and yet it seems they are at best willing to ignore, but at worst actually flaming the divide with their policies and ideology.

They have handled the Three Waters debate so badly, not fronting and explaining, that it has divided people. Co-governance has been poorly communicated and once you do get some detail it is clear that Labour has not thought it through or understood the unintended consequences. They blame supermarkets and petrol retailers for the rising cost of living unjustifiably. They have a barely disguised disdain for our farmers and want people to believe that landlords are evil and only out to rip off their tenants. Pitting employees against employers with fair pay agreements that will centralise bargaining brings unnecessary tension to the workforce. Shutting New Zealanders out of their country was badly handled and a Budget that gives a few measly dollars to those it thinks it has to be seen to do something for and not for those right at the bottom who are struggling the most causes resentment.

It has become more and more obvious that this Government is not governing for all New Zealanders – this united team of five million is actually a disaffected and dissatisfied group with tensions the worst I have seen for decades. Let's use this Matariki to find the good.

Paula Bennett is a former Deputy Prime Minister and National Party politician who now works at Bayleys Real Estate as national director — customer engagement.