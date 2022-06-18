Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Paula Bennett: Matariki marks the start of the Māori New Year and could be our thanksgiving

3 minutes to read
An astrophoto of the Matariki star cluster. Photo / Stephen Chadwick

An astrophoto of the Matariki star cluster. Photo / Stephen Chadwick

NZ Herald

OPINION

I am really looking forward to Matariki Day. Sure, a day off work is nice – but this feels like more. This is a day I want to recognise, learn more about and celebrate.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.