The main concerns discussed by the board were that he did not yet have accommodation for after his release and the last safety plan they’d seen was “a bit light”.
Dally did provide reassurances that he was working on an improved safety plan, which addressed the risk of violent or sexual offending in more detail.
He told the board he believed he was at low risk of reoffending.
When discussing the risk of reoffending and related matters, Dally mentioned several times that he was also “too old”.
Dally was engaging with a possible accommodation provider for when he is released.
He is being held in a self-care unit at Auckland South Corrections Facility at present, but Christchurch was being considered as a city for his release.
In preparation for release, the board heard, Dally had been on some organised guided releases, which the board wanted to see continue.
In a previous hearing, Dally had been warned that the world was a different place from when he was last in the community.
During Thursday’s hearing, Dally told the board of a recent successful guided release where he made a purchase at Kmart and visited a furniture retailer to look at a chair.
When asked if there had been any surprises, Dally replied that he’d been surprised by some of the prices.
Dally will next be seen by the Parole Board in April 2026.
