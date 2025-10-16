Paul Joseph Dally was denied parole again due to concerns about his safety plan and accommodation. Photo / TVNZ

Paul Joseph Dally, who raped and murdered 13-year-old Karla Cardno, has been denied parole again

By Krystal Gibbens of RNZ

A man who’s spent more than three decades in prison for the rape and murder of a 13-year-old girl has been told by the Parole Board that they want to see an improved safety plan before his next hearing.

Paul Joseph Dally, who kidnapped, raped and murdered Karla Cardno in Lower Hutt in 1989, appeared before the Parole Board on Thursday.

Dally, now in his mid-60s, was sentenced to life imprisonment in 1990.

He had previously been denied parole multiple times, and was again declined on Thursday.