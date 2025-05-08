Dally, now in his mid-60s, has been warned to expect a very different world from the one he knew when he was imprisoned.

He appeared before the board again last month and, according to the Parole Board decision released today, he had been engaging with a senior psychologist on understanding his risks, warning signs and coping strategies.

His lawyer, Emma Priest, submitted during the April hearing that, while her client was not seeking parole, he was “almost ready”, although he remained dependent on support from his case manager to prepare for reintegration.

However, the board denied him parole once again, largely because of issues around accommodation. It also found his safety plan was inadequate.

“A central issue that is still to be determined is Mr Dally’s accommodation arrangements when he returns to the community,” the decision reads.

The board had “considerable doubt” that the required level of support and oversight necessary in Dally’s case would be available.

He could appear before the Parole Board again in six months, by October 31, which the board hoped would provide sufficient time to complete his work with the psychologist, and with his case manager in developing his release plan.

