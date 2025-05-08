By Kate Green of RNZ
- The Parole Board denied parole to killer Paul Joseph Dally because of concerns about his accommodation and support.
- Dally, in his mid-60s, has been preparing for release with a senior psychologist.
- He may appear before the board again by October 31 to finalise his release plan.
The Parole Board has again denied parole to child-killer Paul Joseph Dally because it remained concerned about the level of support available to him while he reintegrated, though work was under way to prepare him for that.
Dally was sentenced to life imprisonment on March 8, 1990, for killing 13-year-old Lower Hutt girl Karla Cardno the previous year. For the past year, he has been held in a self-care unit at Auckland South Corrections Facility, with a minimum security classification.
When he appeared before the Parole Board in June 2024, it heard about his efforts to prepare for an eventual release. However, on that date, he did not seek parole.