Paul Henry entertains Act Party, Shane Jones attacks the Greens: Simon Wilson

Simon Wilson
By
7 mins to read
Paul Henry's speech at the Act rally on Sunday was long, entertaining and superbly well crafted. Photo / Alex Burton

Simon Wilson is an award-winning senior writer covering politics, the climate crisis, transport, housing, urban design and social issues, with a focus on Auckland. He joined the Herald in 2018.

OPINION

In politics, everyone preaches

