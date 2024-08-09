James Stewart said people should not hold back - “just do it”.

“It’s been really beneficial for us, we’ve really done a deep dive into our business and learned so much more than we thought we would,” he said.

Debbie Stewart said it had been a great experience and “an opportunity to look into the business and for the whole family to focus on ‘are we doing the right things and how can we be doing things better’.”

The awards programme offers a platform for farmers and growers to showcase, benchmark and enhance the sustainability of their operation through the judging process, through which rural peers and agribusiness professionals provide feedback, commendations and recommendations.

Judges take a comprehensive approach, evaluating the entire farm system including water and soil management, climate stewardship, biodiversity, waste management, team and community wellbeing, business health, biosecurity and animal care.

The awards also feature a Catchment Group Showcase which recognises the efforts of a rural community working together to improve water quality, promote good on-farm practices and sustainable land management, and encourage positive environmental and farmer well being outcomes. The initiative celebrates the efforts of catchment groups and serves to inspire other communities with examples of good practice.

The awards programme is supported by a range of leading agribusinesses and regional councils throughout the country, many of whom sponsor award categories and provide professional advice and feedback to entrants through the judging process.

Entries are open until October, with initial farm visits taking place before the end of the year.

The Horizons awards event is on March 13, 2025.

The Horizons Regional Supreme Winner will join the winners from the other 10 regions across New Zealand to be considered for the Gordon Stephenson Trophy at the trust’s National Showcase at Tākina in Wellington on June 18, 2025. The trophy winners will become the National Ambassadors for Sustainable Farming and Growing for 2025.

Entries can be made online at nzfeawards.org.nz.