Past winners encourage entries in Horizons Region Ballance Farm Environment Awards

Whanganui Chronicle
3 mins to read
Horizons Region Ballance Farm Environment Awards Regional Supreme Winners for 2024, James and Debbie Stewart (pictured) and Dave and Jan Stewart of Stewart Dairylands, are encouraging other farmers and growers to enter the awards.

A “deep dive” into their business paid off for a farming family and they are encouraging other farmers and growers in the Horizons Regional Council region to do the same.

James, Debbie, Dave and Jan Stewart of Stewart Dairylands at Hiwinui, who were named this year’s Horizons Regional Supreme Winners in the Ballance Farm Environment Awards, are encouraging anyone considering entering the 2025 awards to take up the opportunity.

Facilitated by the New Zealand Farm Environment Trust, the awards recognise and celebrate excellence and innovation in sustainable farming and growing within the primary sector.

Trust general manager Sarah Harris said farmers and growers at any stage of their sustainability journey could get involved.

“Being part of the awards programme is an excellent way to gain constructive feedback on your business, help identify your strengths and learn from others who are passionate about the food and fibre sector,” Harris said.

James Stewart said people should not hold back - “just do it”.

“It’s been really beneficial for us, we’ve really done a deep dive into our business and learned so much more than we thought we would,” he said.

Debbie Stewart said it had been a great experience and “an opportunity to look into the business and for the whole family to focus on ‘are we doing the right things and how can we be doing things better’.”

The awards programme offers a platform for farmers and growers to showcase, benchmark and enhance the sustainability of their operation through the judging process, through which rural peers and agribusiness professionals provide feedback, commendations and recommendations.

Judges take a comprehensive approach, evaluating the entire farm system including water and soil management, climate stewardship, biodiversity, waste management, team and community wellbeing, business health, biosecurity and animal care.

The awards also feature a Catchment Group Showcase which recognises the efforts of a rural community working together to improve water quality, promote good on-farm practices and sustainable land management, and encourage positive environmental and farmer well being outcomes. The initiative celebrates the efforts of catchment groups and serves to inspire other communities with examples of good practice.

The awards programme is supported by a range of leading agribusinesses and regional councils throughout the country, many of whom sponsor award categories and provide professional advice and feedback to entrants through the judging process.

Entries are open until October, with initial farm visits taking place before the end of the year.

The Horizons awards event is on March 13, 2025.

The Horizons Regional Supreme Winner will join the winners from the other 10 regions across New Zealand to be considered for the Gordon Stephenson Trophy at the trust’s National Showcase at Tākina in Wellington on June 18, 2025. The trophy winners will become the National Ambassadors for Sustainable Farming and Growing for 2025.

Entries can be made online at nzfeawards.org.nz.

