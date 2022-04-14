Two people were injured in a crash during a police chase in South Auckland on Thursday night. Video / Supplied

A car passenger has died after a driver failed to stop for police and crashed.

At 10:07pm a suspicious vehicle stopped on Clevedon Road, Papakura. When police stopped to make enquiries with the driver, the vehicle accelerated away.

No pursuit was initiated.

Several minutes later the vehicle was located by another police unit after it had crashed into a pole at the intersection of Porchester Road and Walters Road, Takanini.

"The driver fled the scene and police immediately rendered medical assistance to the two remaining occupants of the vehicle.

"Sadly, one of the passengers died at the scene," police said in a statement.

A second passenger sustained serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was located a short time later and had sustained moderate injuries.

"This is a devastating event for everyone involved," says Counties Manukau District Commander Superintendent Jill Rogers.

"When you are signalled to stop by Police, just stop. It's not worth someone being injured, or worse, losing a life."

The Serious Crash Unit has attended the scene and an investigation into the

incident is ongoing.

The incident will be referred to the IPCA.