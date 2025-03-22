Advertisement
Partner and mum’s grief at losing elite NZSAS soldier Nik Kahotea - ‘We were very happy’

David Fisher
By
Senior writer·NZ Herald·
12 mins to read

Family of NZSAS operator Nik Kahotea speak on his death in training. Video / Michael Craig / Mike Scott
  • Elite NZSAS soldier Nik Kahotea was killed in a 2019 NZ Defence Force training exercise;
  • His whānau has revealed its own investigation into the incident;
  • Mum Lois Pamment told the Herald when NZDF blocked WorkSafe’s prosecution it took away accountability;
  • Partner reveals tensions in NZSAS ahead of Lance Corporal Nik Kahotea’s death.


The mother of Nik Kahotea - the NZSAS soldier killed in a 2019 training incident - says her son should not have died as a result of safety failures, and believes the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) shouldn’t have avoided prosecution for its mistake.

And Kahotea’s bereaved

