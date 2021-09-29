Part of Auckland's Queen St closed after serious crash

The driver has received medical assistance at the scene . Photo / Bevan Conley

A part of Auckland's Queen St is closed following a serious vehicles crash, which has left a driver in serious condition.

The crash occurred just after 3.30pm on Wednesday near the intersection of Queen St and Customs St East.

A police spokesperson said initial indications show a driver has suffered a medical event before colliding with two other vehicles.

The driver has received medical assistance at the scene and will be transported to Auckland City Hospital.

No other passengers suffered injuries and part of the road is currently closed.

The Serious Crash Unit will examine the scene and police are advising people to avoid the area if at all possible.