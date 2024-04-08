A large fire was spotted in the Auckland suburb of Parnell on Sunday evening.

An Auckland duo who own several motels across the city including the Parnell lodge badly damaged in a fire last night received more than $22 million in emergency housing grants.

Entrepreneurs Suresh and Seema Chatly spoke to the Herald two years ago when they were running nine motels in Auckland.

The Herald attempted to contact the couple today and also contacted a number associated with the pair today, who confirmed the couple owned City Garden Lodge, the backpackers’ hostel on St George’s Bay Rd.

Suresh, the sole director of the motel operating company Chatly Group Limited, said in 2022 the couple switched to emergency housing during the pandemic - not part of a deliberate strategy but a way to survive financially.

“It was more of a survival to pay the mortgage,” he said.

At the time Chatly said because tourism was resuming, six of their nine properties had reverted to only taking tourists.

Government emergency housing grants from 2017 to 2022 show the couple received $22,395,919 in total for the 6 year period.

It’s not clear how many motels the couple currently own. A spokesperson for the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) confirmed City Garden Lodge was not an emergency housing supplier.

The City Garden Lodge address in St Georges Bay Road is owned by another operating company, called Ganpati Holdings Limited, which Suresh Chatly is the director of and Suresh and Seema Chatly are listed as the shareholders.

Fire at the City Garden Lodge in Parnell. Photo / Frank Mair

Police and fire investigators, meanwhile, are combing through the wreckage of Sunday’s fire to determine how the blaze started.

Deputy Auckland Mayor Desley Simpson said the Parnell building was due for its bi-annual audit for fire safety on Tuesday.

The building had passed checks in August and November.

Auckland Council field surveying manager Jeff Fahrensohn said auditors found issues in the Parnell building were not compliant last year, including doors being wedged open, a damaged exit sign and the outside stairs were slippery due to moss.

After these issues were fixed he said it was deemed compliant and passed the audit.

A neighbour of the City Garden Lodge said she saw three men fighting yesterday afternoon as fire tore through the property before one man pulled a knife.

She told the Herald she had issues with residents of the lodge who often cursed and threatened both her and other neighbours for more than three years.

She believed the fire was lit among one of many weekly fights at the property.

The neighbour said she had complained to the owners of the property “about three times a week” for the last year due to threats she received and other dangerous behaviour.

She said the owners rarely got back to her, and if they did they were “very unhelpful”.

A police guard remains outside City Garden Lodge on St Georges Bay Road in Parnell following yesterday's fire. 08 April 2024. New Zealand Herald Photograph by Hayden Woodward

Another neighbour said they believed the building was home to many parolees and others who were just “down on their luck”.

One person said she was too scared to walk by the lodge alone even during the day due to threats that residents would yell at her.

Another neighbour said the fire was “very dramatic” and lit up the sky almost instantly.

Fire and Emergency attend the fire at the City Garden Lodge in Parnell. Photo / Frank Mair







