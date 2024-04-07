A large fire was spotted in the Auckland suburb of Parnell on Sunday evening.

Police and fire investigators will today be combing through the historic boarding house razed by fire in Parnell on Sunday.

Ten crews remained on-site overnight dealing with the wreckage of the City Garden Lodge, a backpackers’ hostel on St George’s Bay Rd.

A police scene guard was in place overnight, with fire investigators to return this morning to determine the cause of the fire.

Sixteen fire appliances were required to battle the blaze at the backpackers' lodge at its peak. Photo / Hayden Woodward

At its peak 16 fire appliances were needed to fight the blaze, which sent flames 6m high and smoke billowing across the city, leaving locals struggling to breathe outdoors.

Fire and Emergency was first alerted shortly after 4.30pm through the lodge’s alarm system, before receiving multiple calls from the public, scene incident controller Assistant Commander Gary Lane said.

“The fire has engulfed the attic area and spread down to the first floor,” he said.

“Our crews have been using a ladder truck to pour water on the fire and this seems to have knocked it back well... The fire is now contained, but crews will remain on standby overnight,” Lane said.

A police guard remains outside City Garden Lodge on St Georges Bay Road in Parnell following yesterday's fire. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police also arrested one person after a “disorder” incident at the same address but later released them without charge.

Fire and Emergency NZ received an initial call to “persons reported”, meaning there was possibly a person still in the building, Lane told a Herald photographer at the scene.

“We still haven’t been able to locate one of the occupants and we’re still in the process of trying to find them.”

However, police said there were no immediate concerns about anyone remaining in the building.

A witness told the Herald flames appeared to be about “20 feet [6m] high”.

“It is absolute chaos here. There is thick smoke all over the street ... we went outside but were told to go back in because we couldn’t breathe,” they said.

Fire takes hold at the City Garden Lodge in Parnell on Sunday. Photo / Frank Mair

The resident said they saw people fighting outside the address that was on fire and one person was arrested.

Police said this morning their investigations were also continuing into the fire’s cause.

Anyone with footage or information that may assist is asked to contact police by calling 105, referencing file number 240407/1413. They can also provide information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

The lodge has been in the news in the past, when a woman was arrested after an alleged attack on New Year’s Day, 2021.

Three people were seen covered in blood and screaming at each other at the boarding house after a man living above a couple with a baby was allegedly stabbed.

Another young man, in his 20s, was taken to hospital due to a stab wound to his back.

The City Garden Lodge was the scene of a stabbing on New Year's Day in 2021. Photo / Hayden Woodward