The Independent Police Conduct Authority will release its findings today into the fractious stand-off between police and protesters which culminated in a fiery riot on Parliament grounds on March 2 last year.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found police, overall, acted appropriately throughout the 23-day occupation.

More than 1900 complaints were received, 1100 of which surrounded the failed attempt at removing protesters two days into the demonstration. 1300 hours of video were reviewed by 41 staff.

Police were unprepared for this earlier attempt to remove protesters on February 10 and should have withdrawn sooner.

On the final operation of March 2, all police tactics were justified, although officers did not have enough protective gear.

Evidence collection was not adequate, leading to many protesters who were thought to be criminally liable having their charges dropped.

Some New Zealand laws governing arrests and trespass aren’t fit for purpose when policing mass-public disorder events.

The mammoth independent investigation into the actions of police during last year’s three-week demonstration-turned-riot at Parliament has found almost all actions of officers were justified and the public was well served.

But issues around a lack of planning and protective equipment for officers have been established, leading to 14 recommendations around procedure and safety.

Today, the Independent Police Conduct Authority released its 225-page report on the police actions at the protest.

The review, overseen by chair Judge Colin Doherty, involved the interviews of more than 350 people including officers, protestors, then-Speaker Trevor Mallard and then-Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, as well as the review of 1300 hours of video footage by 41 staff members.

IPCA’s investigation was kicked off by the 1905 complaints it received in relation to the fiery event.

Of the complaints, 13 developed into investigations, there was one facilitated resolution between the complainant and police, and 1885 were subsumed into the broader investigation.

Overall, the IPCA found police acted appropriately. “It is commendable that Police were able to end the illegal occupation of Parliament grounds on 2 March 2022 with as few injuries and as little damage to property as they did,” Doherty said in the report.

But it did identify failings, many of which related to the first attempt by police to remove the protesters.

Recommendations included developing a new public order policy, urgently purchasing protective equipment, and requesting the government review legislation around major public disorder events.

The early days - Feb 6-9

According to the findings, police first became aware of protest plans on February 1 when officers in Northland discovered discussions around the nationwide ‘Convoy’ online.

An intelligence report on February 7 noted some protesters had “joked” about camping at Parliament. It was likely the protest could sustain a week-long occupation, it said.

Further intelligence suggested between 370 to 1000 vehicles could travel to the city. The IPCA said that while police intelligence provided strong information on protesters’ plans, its response was left wanting.

Wellington District Commander Corrie Parnell told the authority police could have “missed a beat” in planning their response. He said the region was under pressure at the time due to Waitangi weekend and staff on sick leave.

Hundreds of vehicles travelled the length of the country to Wellington on Feb 6 & 7- many from Auckland and Northland. Photo / File

The IPCA concluded the frequent protests at Parliament led police to underestimate the potential size of the convoy.

But the authority found there was good reason for police to believe the planned event was likely to be significantly different from previous protests, and such it required particular attention and greater planning.

On February 8 - the day protesters arrived - police at Parliament reported crowds were dispersing. Shortly after, further reports stated some protesters planned an “extended stay”.

Police ultimately concluded events were wrapping up and some staff monitoring from a command centre went home. The head of Parliamentary Security said an officer told him “We’re not going to stay here, we don’t want to antagonise the situation.” But by the evening, the number of erected structures had increased.

“We conclude that Police placed undue reliance on information that the protest would conclude at the end of the afternoon,” the IPCA found.

Failed operation attempt- Feb 10

A great majority of the complaints to the IPCA were about the failed operation to end the demonstration on February 10.

The evening prior, Parnell met with Mallard, Deputy PM Grant Robertson and Attorney-General David Parker and a plan was devised to shut it down.

Some officers said they believed the operation came as a result of political pressure, but the IPCA concluded there was no political interference.

The next morning, 125 officers formed a skirmish line but failed to make much ground. Police eventually retreated by 5pm.

“The vast majority of Police officers we interviewed said that the operation was bound not to achieve its objectives,” the report said, concluding police should have pulled out earlier.

“Beyond the use of skirmish lines, we have not been able to discover any other detailed plan for the day.”

The IPCA concluded this operation on February 10 lacked adequate planning, and police should have pulled the plug earlier. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Other findings included that protesters were not adequately warned under the Trespass Act to vacate the grounds, and police did not record enough evidence, leading to a large number of charges against protesters being withdrawn.

The IPCA found police were ill-prepared to deal with so many arrests. Some officers were told to expect up to 20 but by afternoon there were 108.

The most high-profile incident of the day was a woman who appeared to be naked, being dragged out of the crowd by Police, resulting in 432 complaints.

The IPCA spoke to the woman who said she deliberately stripped to her underwear and lathered herself in coconut oil to make it difficult for police to grab her. When being dragged, the officer lost his grip and regained control by grabbing her hair.

The final push

In the days leading up to the final operation, factions within the protest began to show and police observed stockpiling of “potential weapons”.

The IPCA said negotiation attempts were convoluted and police should have formulated a clear communication and engagement strategy.

At one point, Police Commissioner Andrew Coster asked Ardern if she would meet with the protesters, but she declined.

After days of planning, the operation to remove protesters began in the early hours of March 2. It was expected to take two days but just a handful of protesters remained by dusk.

“The control and movement of all the groups throughout the day was highly coordinated and was generally managed well,” the report said.

However, the authority criticised the plworn by officers, leading to 82 injuries within the force.

“A number of the injuries that officers suffered would have been avoided if they had had the advantage of sufficient and appropriate protective equipment.”

“[When protesters started throwing paving bricks] I thought to myself, we’re dead,” one officer told the authority.

Newly graduated officers called in to assist was justified the IPCA found but added they weren’t adequately prepared for the role.

The authority said police showed “remarkable restraint” in the face of “extreme provocation”.

While there were some incidents of potentially excessive force, all tactics used were justified - including weapons of opportunity such as an officer who launched bricks back at protesters.

Protesters threw bricks at officers - some of which threw them back. The IPCA found their actions were justified. Photo / Michael Neilson

The IPCA also quashed a number of conspiracies around tactics used by police during the operation.

Responding to the report, Commissioner Andrew Coster said his staff showed courage and professionalism.

“This was an unprecedented event and it will be regarded as one of the most significant policing challenges in decades. Despite that, the Authority found we did many things right, particularly the overall use of force being appropriate in the circumstances.”

He said the recommendations would be implemented - many of which were identified as part of the police investigation.

Recommendations

Develop end-to-end public order policing operating model.

Develop an operating procedure for the parliamentary precinct.

Work with partner agencies to review planning capability.

Review police policies including logistics, personnel transport, intelligence products, training requirements, health and safety and command and control structure.

Urgently order extra public order policing equipment and review new equipment options.

