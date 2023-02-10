The fight was planned to take place this afternoon. Photo / File

Hutt Valley parents have been warned of a planned violent fight between young people this afternoon, which is a likely copycat event from Hamilton’s “Battle of the Hoods”.

The fight was planned to take place in the Bunny St area from 3pm.

Police confirmed they were aware of information circulating online where parties were planning to fight one another.

“We would like to discourage members of the public from coming to observe this event, as there is the potential that you may put yourself in harm’s way,” a police spokesperson said.

“Police will be deployed to the area and will be actively monitoring for any unlawful activity, taking enforcement action if and when appropriate.”

Some parents have posted more details on social media about what Hutt Valley schools have told them.

They have been told it is a likely copycat event from Hamilton where flyers have been circulating about a “battle of the hoods”.

This was also due to take place at 3pm today at the Hamilton Bus Depot and continue “all around town”, according to a poster circulating widely on social media.

“Stab for stab,” the poster read.

Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate told the Herald that she is “shocked and disgusted” to hear about the organised fight and called the poster “incredibly confronting”.

“What was really of concern to me is that it was a neighbourhood versus neighbourhood. That’s just tragically sad for our city that people would want three neighbourhoods to come together and harm each other,” she said.

The event in Hutt Valley this afternoon may involve weapons and acts of violence, parents were told.

Parents have been advised they may want to make alternative arrangements if they have children who transit through or travel to Queensgate shopping mall.

National list MP Chris Bishop confirmed he was told by a local teacher that police had warned them of a significant incident with a chance of violence outside the mall.

“It’s really concerning to see the potential threat of a significant incident on a Friday afternoon, especially around school pick-up and drop-off time and students getting the bus home.”

Bishop said the area has been a hot spot for violence and it was incredibly traumatic for those caught up in it.

He and other local leaders have been working to address crime and disorder in the area.

Extra police have been deployed in recent months to “deter antisocial and harmful behaviour”.















