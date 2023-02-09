The fight is scheduled to start at 3pm tomorrow at the Hamilton Bus Depot. Photo / Supplied

Hamilton parents are being warned to keep their kids off public transport tomorrow due to a planned mass brawl in the city which has “shocked and disgusted” the mayor and sees police deploying resources.

Weapons are also allowed, a poster for a “battle of the hoods” planned in the Hamilton CBD reads, which has seen schools go on high alert due to the potential safety risk.

The fight is scheduled to start at 3pm tomorrow at the Hamilton Bus Depot and the “carry round all around town”, according to the poster circulating widely on social media.

“Stab for stab” the poster also reads.

The poster for "battle of the hoods" circulating on social media. Photo / Supplied

A local intermediate school has sent an urgent message to parents, warning them about the fight.

“Due to the possibility of an advertised fight event, the police have advised as a precautionary measure that alternative transport arrangements are made for your child on this day and to avoid going into the city centre,” the message read.

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate told the Herald that she is “shocked and disgusted” to hear about the organised fight and called the poster “incredibly confronting”.

“What was really of concern to me is that it was a neighbourhood versus neighbourhood, you know, that’s just tragically sad for our city that people would want three neighbourhoods to come together and harm each other,” she said, referring to the three different area codes plastered on the poster.

Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate is "shocked and disgusted" at the planned fight tomorrow. Photo / Mike Walen

Southgate didn’t believe it was connected to any notorious New Zealand gangs and didn’t know if it were youths organising the brawl.

She said she is in contact with police, city safe and other agencies, who she has “full faith” in to prevent the fight from happening and handling it if it is to break out.

Southgate was also worried about the possible disruption to public transport tomorrow, and understood police are in contact with schools around the area to warn them about the upcoming “battle”.

A police spokesperson said police are aware of the planned fight and will be deploying officers to the area along with actively monitoring for any “unlawful activity, taking enforcement action if and when appropriate”.

“We would like to discourage members of the public from coming into the city to observe this event, as there is the potential that you may put yourself in harm’s way,” the spokesperson said.