‘Parents have never done it so hard’: Ethnic minority parents harder hit by cost of living crisis, survey finds

Taiwan-born Eva Chen, a mother of four, says she is finding it “incredibly hard” to provide for her children as costs in New Zealand continue to rise.

Chen, 42, says over the last couple of years, they have been forced to cut back on eating out and holidays, and even essentials such as petrol.

A new survey has found that parents from ethnic minority communities are having it tougher and feeling the burden of financial, societal and household pressures more than their Pakeha counterparts.

More than 1200 Kiwi parents were quizzed in the fourth annual State of the Nation Parenting Survey commissioned by health insurer NIB looking at how the rising cost of living impacted parenting here.

The survey found respondents reported an overwhelming increase in societal and household pressures around rising prices, compared to results over the previous three years.

Significantly more Asian (73 per cent), Maori (72 per cent) and Pasifika parents (72 per cent) say the rising cost affected their ability to raise children, compared to 62 per cent of Pakeha.

More than one in five Asian parents (22 per cent) and Pacific Islanders (21 per cent) also said they were going without essentials, such as by skipping meals and petrol, compared with 10 per cent Pakeha and 13 per cent Maori.

Contributing factors include the number of adults living in a household and the age and gender of the parents. Younger parents are finding it harder, as are women.

Chen, a government agency senior adviser, has just returned from a trip to Taiwan because of a family emergency as her mother was unwell.

"As migrants this is something we have to face, the cost of emergency travel when something happens to the family. But that money will come at the expense of us providing for our kids," she said.

"Things are getting really unaffordable for families in New Zealand. Eating out in Taiwan for a family of six will cost about $60, but here we probably can't do it if we don't have $300."

Christmas will also be looking bleak for many ethnic minority kids with 55 per cent Pacific Island parents, 47 per cent Maori and 42 per cent Asian say they will be cutting back on buying toys, games and gifts compared to 34 per cent Pakeha.

Chen said she tried to cancel a family trip they had booked to go to the South Island over Christmas, but was told it was non-refundable.

"We have already tried to cut back on petrol for daily usage, but the petrol costs on this trip will be something that we can't avoid," she said.

“I’m really wondering how we can enjoy this trip when we have to worry about costs and affordability, maybe the effect on us will be even more stress.”

The survey, conducted by global research company, One Picture, canvassed the views of 1226 parents, step-parents and guardians of children under 18 online nationally between September 9 and October 7, 2022.

More than half surveyed (57 per cent) worry about juggling work and family life or managing job security, while two in five are stressed about financial uncertainty and a third are worried about managing debt.

NIB New Zealand chief executive Rob Hennin said Kiwis recovering from several years of Covid-19 disruptions were now face economic hardship, as rates and prices rise.

“Parents were just beginning to adjust to a ‘new normal’ in the wake of Covid-19, when cash rates began to rise and house prices plummeted, it’s no wonder they are now feeling the pressure,” Hennin said.

“In fact, a third of parents surveyed are worried about debt and mortgage repayments. This is on top of the existing home life pressures such as navigating relationships (29 per cent), health (27 per cent) and even separation from loved ones overseas (13 per cent),” he said.

The survey found that twice the number of Pasifika and Asian parents said they needed a secondary income compared to 10 per cent Pakeha, and overall more than four in 10 said they struggled to balance work and parenting.

The rising cost of living also led to parents being worried about the future of the children.

One respondent stated their biggest concern for their child was "them not being able to buy their own home or survive comfortably even if they make a good wage, because everything is so expensive nowadays".

According to Stats NZ figures, annual inflation has risen sharply to 7.2 per cent, the September 2022 quarterly inflation was 2.2 per cent - the steep rate hikes, up 7.1 per cent continue to affect many families here.

Parenting expert Nathan Wallis said the confronting survey results showed "parents have never done it so hard".

"In these circumstances, focusing on wellbeing and finding ways to access support becomes really important," he said.

"Self-calming strategies are helpful tools to manage stress, along with spending quality time with family, doing things that don't necessarily cost money. Parents can take advantage of the summer months by getting outside with their kids and can make the most of free activities like concerts and movies in the park."

Wallis also urged parents to "don't go at it alone".

“There’s no such thing as being too proud to accept help when it’s offered. Lean on your networks of friends and family who can ease the daily burden,” he added.