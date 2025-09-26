Advertisement
Paracetamol, vaccines and autism: Listen to the experts, not Trump – Editorial

Editorial
NZ Herald
4 mins to read

US President Donald Trump made his comments about autism at the White House. Photo / Getty Images

THE FACTS

  • US President Donald Trump alleged there is a link between paracetamol use in pregnancy and vaccines and autism.
  • His comments have sparked outrage and concern among medical professionals, who emphasise there is no proof to support his claims.
  • The Ministry of Health advises that paracetamol is safe for pregnant women.

US President Donald Trump makes a lot of controversial statements, but it’s not often that they cause actual shockwaves in New Zealand.

However, it happened this week.

Trump, supported by US Secretary of Health, Robert Kennedy jnr, sparked outrage and concern among the medical fraternity with his claims

