Speaking at the White House yesterday, Trump said pregnant women should not take paracetamol – known as Tylenol in the US – citing an unproven link to autism.

Tukuitonga acknowledged the events of 2019 in Samoa, when a deadly measles outbreak caused dozens of deaths, highlighting the need for evidence-based medical care.

The official death toll was 83 – the majority were babies – and health authorities have said the true number could have been higher.

The deaths of two infants the previous year after getting the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccination, had led to the Samoan Government stopping all vaccinations for a number of months.

Despite the original two deaths later being attributed to human error on the part of two nurses, there remained a lot of fear of immunisations among parents.

E.J. (left) and Aso pictured in December, 2019, sit on the grave of their 9-month old cousin Taugata Launiu, who died of measles in Samoa. Photo / Mike Scott

Kennedy, who controversially has strong views against vaccines, visited Samoa a few months before the measles epidemic broke, and appeared with influential anti-vaccine leaders.

Earlier this year, Samoa’s then director general of health, Dr Aiono Alec Ekeroma, told RNZ claims made by Kennedy that tissue samples from the deceased sent to New Zealand did not show any trace of measles were a lie.

Speaking in Senate hearings, Kennedy had said: “Eighty-three people died. When tissue samples were sent to New Zealand, most of those people did not have measles – we do not know what was killing them.”

Ekeroma said at the time that that was “a complete lie” and that only one post-mortem was conducted. No other tissue samples were sent overseas because it was obvious the victims died of measles.

Tukuitonga said: “[Kennedy] said that they sent specimens to New Zealand and the kids didn’t die of measles – that was an outright lie.”

Tukuitonga said “without a doubt” some members of the public would believe in Trump’s claims, and called on people to consult their family doctors.

“The problem, of course, is that these are visible, high-profile people. Mothers who don’t have good support – they’re going to get confused with this sort of nonsense.

“People go online and are influenced by the decisions from ... visible, prominent people like Donald Trump.

“It’s almost bordering on criminal behaviour – deliberately issuing these kinds of statements when they know there’s no evidence to support it.”

Samoa’s acting Director-General of Health, Dr Tagaloa Robert Thomsen told the Herald he was so unimpressed with Trump’s comments he would not even be raising them with medical staff.

“We haven’t discussed any of those things because there’s no sufficient evidence to prove anything – that there’s a link between paracetamol and autism.

“That’s all speculation.”

