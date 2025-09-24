Advertisement
Talanoa

‘He’s an idiot’: Pacific doctors slam Trump’s health advice, recall measles disaster

Vaimoana Mase
Pasifika Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Leading Pasifika health expert Sir Collin Tukuitonga has slammed US President Donald Trump's comments linking paracetamol to autism.

A leading Pacific health expert has slammed the US President’s claims that taking paracetamol during pregnancy is linked to autism.

Sir Collin Tukuitonga, an Auckland University Professor and New Zealand’s former director of public health, had only strong words for US President Donald Trump and his health secretary Robert F.

