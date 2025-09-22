He claimed pregnant women should not be taking paracetamol (known as Tylenol in the US) during pregnancy, citing the unproven link as a major factor in the rise of autism diagnoses.

US President Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy jnr, US Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS), speaking at the White House. Photo / Getty Images

Medical professionals have long cited paracetamol as among the safest painkillers to take during pregnancy, especially as fever and pain can also pose dangers to both the mother and the developing fetus.

But Trump insisted that “taking Tylenol is not good”.

“For this reason, they are strongly recommending that women limit Tylenol use during pregnancy unless medically necessary. That’s for instance, in cases of extremely high fever that you feel you can’t tough it out,” he said.

“If you can’t tough it out, if you can’t do it, that’s what you’re gonna have to do. You’ll take a Tylenol, but it’ll be very sparingly ... I think you shouldn’t take it.”

Medsafe supplied the Herald with the official data sheet for paracetamol in NZ, outlining the pharmacology, dosage, potential risks, adverse effects and recommended use during pregnancy and lactation.

There is no link to autism mentioned within this dataset.

Trump also alleged a link between vaccines and autism, falsely claiming babies are “loaded up” with dozens of vaccines in accordance with medical advice.

Immunisation is the most effective life-saving tool after clean water access, according to Health NZ. Photo / Getty Images

“They pump so much stuff into babies, it’s a disgrace.”

Helen Petousis-Harris, a vaccinologist and co-director of the Global Vaccine Data Network, told Newstalk ZB the claims made by the Trump administration are a “load of nonsense”.

“The claim that there’s an epidemic of autism is actually not true. And the elephant in the room that they keep avoiding is the fact that, over time, the way that autism and the autism spectrum is defined has changed, and the increase in awareness has resulted in a lot more people being diagnosed,” she said.

“Second of all, any potential association between vaccine has been almost studied to death. There is absolutely no scientific evidence to support that one. And to be honest, there never has been.

“It’s as simple as that, really.”

Health NZ’s official advice on vaccine safety states that immunisation is “the most effective health intervention in the world for saving lives” after clean water access.

“As well as reducing the risk of getting really sick, there are many other benefits to immunisation.

“It’s normal to feel cautious, especially when you’re making a decision about the health of your tamariki, but the benefits to your child of getting vaccinated are much greater than the risks that come with getting the disease if they’re not.”

‘Nuanced and uncertain’

A literature review published last month concluded there was reason to believe a possible link between Tylenol exposure and autism existed - but other studies have found an opposite result.

Researchers behind the August report cautioned that more study is needed and that pregnant women should not stop taking medication without consulting their doctors.

David Mandell, a psychiatric epidemiologist at the University of Pennsylvania, told AFP that research suggests the possible risks posed by taking Tylenol while pregnant seem “to be lower than the risk of having an uncontrolled infection during pregnancy”.

The professor of psychiatry also emphasised that digging into the interaction of genetic and environmental factors is an area of critical research, but that to take on those studies with rigour demands decades of study and funding - and cast the Trump administration’s efforts as rushed.

- Additional reporting by AFP