World

Trump ‘announcement’ on autism expected soon

Marisha Goldhamer, with Maggy Donaldson in New York
AFP·
3 mins to read

Donald Trump is expected to announce concerns about acetaminophen's link to autism during pregnancy. Photo / Getty Images

US President Donald Trump is expected to deliver what the White House called “an announcement” about autism, having long voiced concern about the condition’s prevalence and potential causes.

It was widely anticipated that Trump, with federal health officials, will raise concerns surrounding acetaminophen, the active ingredient in Tylenol, and possible

