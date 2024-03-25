Devon Briggs smashes world record at 2024 Para Cycling Track World Championships. Photo / Miriam Jeske, Comitê Paralímpico Brasileiro

Cambridge para cyclist Devon Briggs, 20, has broken a world record at the Para Cycling Track World Championships, currently underway in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Briggs clocked up the achievement in the C3 Omnium 200m Time Trial on day two of the championships, when he sped through the race in a blistering 10.919, beating fierce competition.

It was his first race in the competition, so Briggs was thrilled with the result.

“The race was phenomenal. It was amazing to get out there and put this time down on the track for the start of racing,” Briggs said.

“Following the process certainly helped. Me and [coach] Damian Wiseman] set out a good process to follow. We set out good lines, what we were going to do where on the track to deliver a nice ride and get a good time.”

That world record (11.141) hadn’t been touched for over five years.

Briggs was only just too young to be eligible for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games but will now have high hopes for Paris 2024.

Briggs competes in the C3 sports class because of bilateral talipes (or severe club feet).

Day two also saw Paralympians #222 Nicole Murray (C5) and #225 Anna Taylor (C4) contest the C5 and C4 Omnium 200m Time Trial events, finishing third and sixth place respectively.

Viewers can follow the action live at paralympics.org.nz/news/catch-the-kiwis-at-the-2024-para-cycling-track-world-championships

