Papatoetoe police shooting: Police set to reveal more about fatal incident

A gunman has died in hospital after a police shooting in Papatoetoe, Auckland last night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police are set to reveal more information about the final moments before officers opened fire on a gunman outside a South Auckland home last night.

A press conference is due to get underway at 10.30am at Counties Manukau Police Station.

There are now two official investigations into the police shooting that took place on Avis Ave in Papatoetoe. The wounded man was taken to Middlemore Hospital in a critical condition but died overnight.

A critical incident investigation into the shooting has been launched and the Independent Police Complaints Authority (IPCA) has been notified.

Counties Manukau district commander superintendent Jill Rogers said the incident unfolded at 5.47pm, when police were called to Avis Ave after a shot was fired through a window of a house.

A member of the public said they could see a man with a firearm.

Police, including the Armed Offenders Squad and the Eagle helicopter, responded and cordons were put in place.

Rogers said police tried to make attempts to negotiate with the man in order resolve the matter safely.

But around 8.24pm, the man came out of the house with a shotgun. Police repeatedly asked him to drop the firearm but he refused.

He was then shot by police, she said.

The man was taken to Middlemore Hospital for surgery, where he died.

The gunman has not yet been formally identified.

Police this morning said they would not be in a position to release the man's name until this has been completed and all next-of-kin had been informed.

Rogers said the man's family and police staff involved in the incdent were being well supported.

"Serious incidents such as this are really upsetting for all involved. As we've said before this really is a worst-case scenario for our staff who unfortunately were put into a position last night where they have had to use lethal force to ensure not only their safety but the safety of the wider community.

"We now also have a family who have lost a loved one and so we will do what we can to ensure they are well supported along with Victim Support."