Papatoetoe police shooting: Man dies in hospital

A man has died overnight after a police shooting in Papatoetoe.

Counties Manukau District Commander Superintendent Jill Rogers today confirmed the man died in hospital overnight.

He had been taken to Middlemore Hospital for surgery, where he has died.

A Papatoetoe resident says he heard police yelling at a gunman to put his weapon down moments before two shots rang out and he dropped to the ground.

The gunman, who police say had earlier shot at a neighbour's house, was critically injured and taken to hospital fighting for his life.

Counties Manukau District Commander Superintendent Jill Rogers said police were called to an Avis Ave property at 5.47pm yesterday after a shot was fired through the window of a neighbouring house. No one was injured in the incident.

Nearly two-and-a-half hours later, Rogers said a man emerged from a house with a gun and was shot by police.