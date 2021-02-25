Papatoetoe police shooting: Gunman's behaviour erratic in moments leading to shooting

Police have revealed a gunman unexpectedly came out of his house brandishing a firearm moments before he was shot by police.

Counties Manukau district commander superintendent Jill Rogers revealed at a press conference this morning attempts to negotiate with the man had proved unsuccessful when suddenly he appeared outside his Papatoetoe home.

"The male unexpectedly exited from the house. He was still holding the firearm and brandishing it around and continuing to display his erratic behaviour at which time he was shot by police," said Rogers.

There are now two official investigations into the police shooting that took place on Avis Ave in Papatoetoe. The wounded man was taken to Middlemore Hospital in a critical condition but died overnight.

A critical incident investigation into the shooting has been launched and the Independent Police Complaints Authority (IPCA) has been notified.

Rogers said it was the worst possible decision to take someone's life but the action taken warranted the circumstances.

She said it was a terrifying ordeal for those close by.

Several people were inside the house at the time when an initial shot was fired by the gunman at a neighbouring house.

Rogers confirmed the dead man was shot three times. He was known to police and facing active charges.

Police immediately administered first aid along with paramedics at the scene.

He died in hospital around 10.30pm, she said.

There would now be an increased police presence in the community to reassure everyone.

She said the incident unfolded at 5.47pm, when police were called to the address after a shot was fired through a window of a house.

A member of the public said they could see a man with a firearm.

Police, including the Armed Offenders Squad and the Eagle helicopter, responded and cordons were put in place.

Rogers said police tried to make attempts to negotiate with the man in order resolve the matter safely.

But around 8.24pm, the man came out of the house with a shotgun. Police repeatedly asked him to drop the firearm but he refused.

He was then shot by police, she said.

The man was taken to Middlemore Hospital for surgery, where he died.

The gunman has not yet been formally identified, with a post-mortem now underway.

Police this morning said they would not be in a position to release the man's name until this has been completed and all next-of-kin had been informed.

Rogers said the man's family and police staff involved in the incident were being well supported.

"Serious incidents such as this are really upsetting for all involved. As we've said before this really is a worst-case scenario for our staff who unfortunately were put into a position last night where they have had to use lethal force to ensure not only their safety but the safety of the wider community.

"We now also have a family who have lost a loved one and so we will do what we can to ensure they are well supported along with Victim Support."