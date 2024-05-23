Auckland businesses plead for greater police presence, more Kiwis rescued from New Caledonia and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak calls a general election.

Police have caught an alleged gunman behind a shooting at a motel in South Auckland’s Papatoetoe last night.

The 23-year-old man was arrested after police executed a search warrant at a house in Randwick Park about 3.30pm today.

Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers said: “Police are elated to have this man off the street.

“His alleged reckless actions last night could have resulted in a far more serious situation for the members of the public involved, and the police staff who rushed to the scene.

“I would like to thank all our police staff who participated in the arrest, bringing this concerning incident to a swift and safe conclusion,” Vickers said.

The man was due to appear in the Manukau District Court on Friday on firearms-related charges and for allegedly breaching his bail release conditions.

Police would not comment any further while the matter was before the court.

Great South Rd was shut as at least 25 police vehicles responded to the incident, an NZME photographer at the scene said.

Duty supervisor for Auckland Police, Kerry Watson, said police were called to the Allenby Park Hotel in Papatoetoe at 6.30pm on Wednesday after a complaint of a man with a firearm.

“As we were driving to the location, it was updated that shots had been fired. We arrived and we entered quite promptly as we were worried about the safety of those persons inside,” Watson said.

Police soon identified the offender had fled just before their arrival.

Watson said the immediate scene was safe and more information would be provided as it comes to light.

Armed police on Great South Rd in Auckland's Papatoetoe which was closed due to a firearms incident at a motel. Photo / Hayden Woodward

“All I can say is the immediate scene is safe, we’re making inquiries to identify who this offender is.”

Police are aware that the offender was carrying a long-barrelled firearm.

At least 15 armed police officers surrounded the hotel upon arrival. Residents of the hotel were lining the footpath of Great South Rd as police investigated.

No injuries were reported.

“There’s a lot of occupants in there... young families, older people as such, but at this stage all the inquiries reveal that they’re all safe and sound,” Watson said.

Great South Rd between Puhinui Rd and Carlie St reopened shortly before 8.30pm.

Watson said police would be in attendance at the hotel for some time as a scene examination was completed.



