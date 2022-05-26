Parton Rd is closed. Photo / Ethan Griffiths

One person has died after a crash between a cyclist and a car in Pāpāmoa.

Police were called to Parton Rd shortly after 11am. The cyclist died at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit will be examining the crash scene and the road remains closed between Tara Rd/Te Okuroa Dr roundabout and Bell Rd.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and consider delaying travel if possible.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said one appliance from Mount Maunganui was also on scene.

A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance and one rapid response unit were sent to the scene.