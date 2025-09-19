“The arrival of our commercial demonstrator aircraft has been delayed until 2027 as the certification process in the United States continues to be worked through”, chief sustainability and corporate affairs officer Kiri Hannifin said in a statement.
The aircraft, an Alia CX300, has been described as the Tesla of the air. It reportedly costs US$4m (NZ$6.5m). Air NZ would not confirm the price, citing commercial sensitivity.
It weighs three tonnes, is just over 12 metres long, and flies at a speed of up to 250km/h.
Mobile 60kW charging infrastructure was due to be built at Wellington Airport, the aircraft’s planned home base, and Marlborough Airport.
Before the arrival of the commercial demonstrator, Beta was set to deliver a technical demonstrator to undertake test flights in Hamilton to familiarise pilots with the aircraft.
In December last year, Air NZ said this would arrive in April. It now says the plane has “just come off the production line” and is yet to begin its journey to New Zealand.
“We’re aiming to kick off the flight programme, based in Hamilton and Wellington, before the end of the year,” Hannifin said.
The goal of the technical demonstrator was to “understand how the aircraft performs in local conditions and begin pilot familiarisation. It’s also a critical part of our work with the Civil Aviation Authority on the future of novel propulsion aircraft in New Zealand.”
The electric plane programme is part of Air NZ’s target of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
Flying it was like driving an electric car, with quiet and almost instant acceleration and a rate of climb far quicker than traditional planes.
The cost of fuelling the plane in the US was a fraction of that for a traditional aircraft, he said. A full charge cost US$17 ($27), against about US$1000 to fill an equivalent plane with aviation fuel.
Beta Technologies has raised US$1 billion ($1.7b) from global investors. It also has a partnership with shipping company UPS to test postal delivery in the United Arab Emirates.
Asked about the delay, Beta said such a level of innovation “takes hard work and close collaboration”. It would not address questions about the specific causes of the delay or when certification was expected.
“We’re looking ahead to an exciting few months as Air New Zealand joins us in Vermont for pilot and maintenance training, followed by aircraft delivery and programme launch in New Zealand this fall,” a spokeswoman said.
Ethan Manera is a New Zealand Herald journalist based in Wellington. He joined NZME in 2023 as a broadcast journalist with Newstalk ZB and is interested in local issues, politics, and property in the capital. He can be emailed at ethan.manera@nzme.co.nz.