Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Letters to the Editor
Home / New Zealand

Letters: NZ far down the queue for bankruptcy, Willis resignation question

Letters
NZ Herald
7 mins to read

Readers debate NZ’s economy, with some calling bankruptcy claims overblown. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Readers debate NZ’s economy, with some calling bankruptcy claims overblown. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Letter of the week

Govt’s debt emphasis wrong

Roger Douglas wrote that the Government was sending the country bankrupt and should be concentrating on achieving a government surplus.

What the Government should be doing is reviving employment and the economy by spending more and not leaving hospitals, schools and the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save