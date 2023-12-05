Fire crews at the scene of the house fire in Pāpāmoa Beach.

A fire investigator will return today to the scene of a house fire in Pāpāmoa Beach.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said multiple callers reported the fire about 3.50pm yesterday.

“On arrival, we found a house well-involved in fire.”

He said the fire was at a second alarm and five fire trucks were at the scene.

Crews from Pāpāmoa, Mount Maunganui, Greerton and Te Puke battled the blaze, with the last truck leaving at 5.20pm, a spokeswoman said this morning.

She said there was nothing to suggest there were any injuries, and she did not have details about the extent of the damage.

She said a fire investigator would return to the property today.