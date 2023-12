Firefighters are battling a “well-involved” house fire in Pāpāmoa Beach.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said multiple callers reported the fire about 3.50pm.

“On arrival we found a house well involved in fire.”

He said the fire was at a “second alarm” and five fire trucks were at the scene.

Crews were working to extinguish the fire, he said.

He said could not give any information about occupants of the home, whether other properties were threatened, or the street.