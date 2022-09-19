Police have launched a homicide investigation after the death of a person in Panmure, Auckland, on Monday night. Video / Hayden Woodward

Police have launched a homicide investigation after the death of a person in Panmure, Auckland, on Monday night. Video / Hayden Woodward

A 49-year-old Manurewa East resident has pleaded guilty to murder, one year after he stabbed to death a 52-year-old during the first week of Auckland's strict Covid-19 Delta variant lockdown.

Bradford Damian Kipa appeared in the dock at the High Court at Auckland today as he entered the plea before Justice Kiri Tahana.

John Tofu Ioane died in Panmure on August 23, 2021. Emergency services arrived at Tripoli Rd residence at around 7.30pm after receiving reports of an "altercation".

Authorities reported finding him in critical condition with stab wounds. CPR was administered but he died at the scene, police said at the time.

People who knew Ioane, who was from Favona, have described him as someone whose "heart was for his children" and who "would do anything and everything for them".

Kipa had been set to go to trial next month.

Ioane's adult children and his ex-wife were in the courtroom today as Justice Tahana entered the conviction.

Kipa was remanded in custody to await sentencing. However, a sentencing date was not immediately set.