Panmure fatal lockdown stabbing: Murder trial possible next year after John Ioane killed

Police at the homicide scene on Tripoli Road in Panmure last month. John Tofu Ioane died and his accused killer has been charged with murder. Photo / Michael Craig

An accused lockdown stabber charged with the murder of Favona's John Tofu Ioane is expected to go on trial for murder next year.

Ioane, aged 52, was killed on Monday, August 23 in Panmure.

Bradford Damian Kipa, a 48-year-old from Manurewa East, has been charged with murder. Today he was remanded in custody without plea.

Kipa's case was mentioned at a callover hearing in the High Court at Auckland.

If Kipa goes on trial, it will start on October 3 next year and last up to three weeks.

Some of Ioane's family members joined the callover hearing by phone to listen to proceedings.

Kipa's next hearing will be a case review on December 1.

Meanwhile, the man accused of killing Auckland businesswoman Elizabeth Zhong also had his case mentioned this morning.

The man accused of killing Elizabeth Zhong, seen at an earlier court appearance, had his case mentioned this morning as well. He has name suppression. Photo / Alex Burton

Zhong was found dead in Sunnyhills, East Auckland, in November last year.

A man aged 47 was arrested in February and charged with murder. He has name suppression.

The hearing before Justice Simon Moore dealt with procedural and pre-trial matters.

The next court appearance for Zhong's alleged killer will be on December 9.