Police have arrested an alleged burglar in Napier within 45 minutes of a burglary being captured on CCTV. Photo / Supplied

Police have arrested an alleged burglar in Napier within 45 minutes of a burglary being captured on CCTV. Photo / Supplied

Gone in seconds, but caught within minutes.

A man alleged to have made off with a large number of high-value items in an early morning raid in Napier was found by CCTV-watching police within an hour on Monday.

Police said a 47-year-old man was taken into custody, and his bail would be opposed, after the burglary of a store in Pandora, Napier.

Detective Senior Sergeant Sally Patrick said the incident occurred around 2.15am.

A security guard informed police the retail premises on Thames St had been broken into and a large number of “high-value items” stolen.

Once they arrived at the scene, police reviewed CCTV footage and identified a van believed to be involved.

Police located the van of interest roughly 5km away in the suburb of Maraenui about 3am, along with items used in the burglary and items stolen.

The alleged offender was due to appear in the Hastings District Court on Monday, facing charges of burglary and possession of methamphetamine.

Inquiries are ongoing to identify and locate two more people who are believed to be involved.

Anyone with further information on the incident can contact police on 105 and reference file number 240527/3816.