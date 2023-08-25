Former gang members lead peace march after months of violence and death. Video / Supplied

Former gang members have led a march through the streets of Palmerston North in a bid to restore peace after months of violence and death.

Tensions have been high in the city since the killing of Mongrel Mob member Raniel Kiu in May.

The 35-year-old, allegedly killed over a methamphetamine deal gone wrong, died in hospital after being found seriously injured at a property on Dahlia St on May 11.

Shortly after his death, mourning gang members were captured on video launching an attack on two people outside the Coffee Club in The Square.

Police investigate the death of Mongrel Mob member Raniel Kiu in May. Credit / Connor Johnson

Things appeared to quieten down in June and July, but August brought fresh violence when a Black Power member had a finger cut off and was de-patched outside a bar on Main Street as apparent payback for the killing of Kiu.

A person was also violently run down by a car in the brawl.

What followed was two days of confrontation, ending in the daylight killing of Mongrel Mob member Hori Gage.

The 27-year-old, who was not believed to have been involved in the violent fight outside the bar, was fatally shot on Sunday, August 6. Police are yet to find his killer.

Gage, a young father, has been described by friends as a loving parent with “the biggest heart”.

“Hori was all about his kids and his Mrs . . . he loved them more than anything.”

Hori Gage was killed in a shooting on August 6 in Palmerston North. Photo / Facebook

Today’s March for Peace was organised by former gang members Matthew Ngatai Te Moananui and Hemi Davidson. It left Legacy church at midday, winding its way to the Highbury shops.

Those taking part gathered for waiata and karakia before taking to the street.

Parents with prams, dog-walkers and people pushing bicycles joined the throngs partially blocking the street for the march.

About 250 people took part in the event, which ended with a sausage sizzle at the Highbury shopping centre.

Video captured the moment a man was run over during a gang brawl in Main St, Palmerston North, in August 2023.

Following Gage’s killing, police invoked new legislation to disrupt gang activity, giving officers powers to search vehicles and the occupants of vehicles of suspected gang members and to seize their weapons during times of conflict.

Police have been using their powers under the newly enacted Criminal Activity Intervention Legislation Act 2023, which came into force in April.

One week after Gage’s death, police seized several weapons, including four guns, and arrested a man affiliated with Black Power.

A specialist police dog from Wellington was also involved in the search, which is part of the force’s ongoing Operation London, Inspector Ross Grantham, Manawatū area commander said.

“Seven men affiliated with Black Power were located, four of whom were from out of town,” Grantham said.

One person was arrested and charged with breach of bail.

A screengrab of footage of an attack by Mongrel Mob gang members on two others outside The Coffee Club The Square cafe in Palmerston North on May 18. Photo / Supplied

At the time, Lifetime Black Power member and community advocate Denis O’Reilly said the community remained on edge despite the arrest, and called the situation in Palmerston North “sad, and unnecessary”.

“The whole community is on edge.”

O’Reilly said the behaviour was “not okay” and the prevalence of methamphetamine was only making things worse.

“This methamphetamine is being aggressively sent to New Zealand... not one molecule of methamphetamine is indigenous to this country.”

Despite this, O’Reilly said the police were rallying both at a community level, by engaging with social leaders, and also by some “pretty hard-ass policing”.

“There will be detectives pursuing forensic roots and gathering evidence. So that’s why I say, you know, it’s sad, it’s unnecessary but I think the police have pretty much got it under control.”