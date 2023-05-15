A scene examination is ongoing at the Palmerston North property where Raniel Kiu suffered fatal injuries. Photo / Connor Johnson

A scene examination is ongoing at the Palmerston North property where Raniel Kiu suffered fatal injuries. Photo / Connor Johnson

Police have upped their patrols in Palmerston North because of an increase of Mongrel Mob members in the city after a homicide.

Raniel Kiu, aged 35, died in hospital from injuries sustained in an incident on Dahlia St on Thursday night.

There has been an increase in gang members in Palmerston North since Kiu’s death, police said.

Manawatū prevention manager Inspector Phil Ward said police had increased reassurance patrols in the area on night and day shifts.

“Police will continue to maintain visibility. There have been no significant issues police have been made aware of regarding the increased numbers.”

A police spokesperson confirmed there were reports of gang members congregating on College St yesterday afternoon.

“It appears there was no fighting, it appears traffic was blocked for a time but was resolved and traffic was let through,” the spokesperson said.

Police have reassured the public the incident was confined to a group of people. Photo / Connor Johnson

A scene examination has been ongoing at the Palmerston North property where Kiu suffered the fatal injuries, Detective Inspector Craig Sheridan said.

“A post-mortem has been completed and Mr Kiu’s body has been returned to his whānau.”

Inquiries into Kiu’s death were continuing and police were working to speak with a number of people, Sheridan said.

“This is likely to take some time; however, we are committed to getting answers for his family,” he said.

Sheridan reassured the public the incident was confined to a group of people.

“We are confident there is no ongoing risk to the public.”