Two people who were on one motorcycle have been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Tuakau this afternoon.
A police spokeswoman confirmed emergency services were alerted to the incident on Buckland Rd just before 2pm.
The crash was between a car and a motorcycle, she said.
St John ambulance attended and treated two patients who were both taken to Middlemore Hospital in a serious condition.
The pair were both on the one motorcycle, police confirmed.