Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Pair on motorcycle have serious injuries after crash in Tuakau

Quick Read
Emergency services were called to the scene just before 2pm. Photo / Darren Masters

Emergency services were called to the scene just before 2pm. Photo / Darren Masters

Georgina Campbell
By
Georgina Campbell

Senior Multimedia Journalist

Two people who were on one motorcycle have been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Tuakau this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman confirmed emergency services were alerted to the incident on Buckland Rd just before 2pm.

The two people who were injured were on one motorcycle together. Photo / Darren Masters
The two people who were injured were on one motorcycle together. Photo / Darren Masters

The crash was between a car and a motorcycle, she said.

St John ambulance attended and treated two patients who were both taken to Middlemore Hospital in a serious condition.

The pair were both on the one motorcycle, police confirmed.

St John ambulance reported two people were taken to hospital in a serious condition. Photo / Darren Masters
St John ambulance reported two people were taken to hospital in a serious condition. Photo / Darren Masters